Too Kyo Games, Studio Pierrot Reveal Akudama Drive Original Anime

Too Kyo Games and Studio Pierrot revealed more details on Friday for the anime the companies announced in September 2018. The new anime is an original television anime series titled Akudama Drive . The show will premiere in July. The staff also revealed the main cast, staff, teaser visual, and a promotional video.

The anime stars:

Studio Pierrot and Too Kyo Games are credited with the original work. Kazutaka Kodaka ( Danganronpa game franchise) is credited with the original story draft. Tomohiro Taguchi ( Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Twin Star Exorcists ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot , and Yoshifumi Sasahara (episode director for Scum's Wish , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World ) is the assistant director. Norimitsu Kaihō ( Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc , School-Live! ) is overseeing the series scripts. Cindy H. Yamauchi is adapting Rui Komatsuzaki 's original character designs for animation. Aida Shigekazu is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

In the story of the anime, long ago the "Kantō" and "Kansei" countries had a war that divided the world. But at the end of the war, Kansei became a vassal to Kantō. However, Kansei's government and police force declined, and crime became rampant. The criminals are called "Akudama."

