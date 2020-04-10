Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Anime's 2nd Part Delayed to July

Show's "final season" was slated to premiere on April 25

The official website for the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime announced on Friday that the Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2 anime is postponed to July due to effects of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus illness in Japan.

Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2 is the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime's "Final Season," and it was slated to premiere in Japan on April 25. The anime was slated to stream on Crunchyroll , HIDIVE , Funimation , and Hulu .

ReoNa is performing opening theme song "ANIMA," and Eir Aoi is performing the ending theme song "I will…"

Sword Art Online: Alicization premiered in Japan in October 2018 and is streaming on Crunchyroll , Hulu , and FunimationNow . The series is adapting the entire "Alicization Arc" of Reki Kawahara 's original novels and will air for four cours , or four quarters of a year. Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld , the second half of the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime, premiered in Japan on October 12 and the first part aired for 12 episodes. War of Underworld is listed with a total of 23 episodes.

Toonami began airing the Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld anime on January 18.

Manabu Ono ( Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere , Saki , The Asterisk War ) is directing the Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld anime at A-1 Pictures . Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale animation directors Gou Suzuki and Tomoya Nishiguchi are joining Shingo Adachi for the character designs. Yuki Kajiura is returning to compose the music.