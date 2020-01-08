Toonami Premieres Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Anime on January 18

Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block announced on Wednesday that Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld , the second half of the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime, will premiere on January 18 at 12:00 a.m. EST (effectively January 19).

Toonami will have the following schedule on that day:

The anime premiered on October 12, although a compilation episode for Sword Art Online: Alicization titled "Reflection" aired on October 5. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE are all streaming the series.

The "Last Season" of the anime will premiere in April. In October, the website had listed the anime with 23 episodes, with a three-month gap between the first four home video volumes and the last four home video volumes.

The overall Sword Art Online: Alicization anime run premiered in Japan in October 2018, and is streaming on Crunchyroll , Hulu , and FunimationNow . The series is adapting the entire "Alicization Arc" of Reki Kawahara 's original novels and will air for four cours , or four quarters of a year. The first two cours aired from October 2018 to March 2019.

Manabu Ono ( Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere , Saki , The Asterisk War ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale animation directors Gou Suzuki and Tomoya Nishiguchi are joining Shingo Adachi for the character designs. Yuki Kajiura is returning to compose the music. Haruka Tomatsu is performing the show's opening theme song "Resolution." LiSA is performing the show's ending theme song "unlasting."

