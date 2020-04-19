New Pokémon TV Anime Delays New Episodes Due to COVID-19

Anime will re-air old episodes starting next week

The official Twitter account for the new Pocket Monsters television anime revealed on Sunday that the staff are temporarily suspending part of its production of the series due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation and the state of emergency declared in Japan. As a result, new episodes are delayed, and channels will re-air old episodes starting next week. The staff will reveal at a later date when the anime will return.

The show premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on November 17, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The series is airing on Sundays at 6:00 p.m., the same timeslot as Pokémon Sun & Moon .

The new series features two protagonists: Satoshi (Ash) and the new character Gō. Gō's partner Pokémon is the starter Pokémon Hibunny (Scorbunny) from the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games. Daiki Yamashita voices the character Gō. Gō is 10 years old, and his dream is to capture all Pokémon.

Daiki Tomiyasu ( Pokémon Sun & Moon ) is serving as chief director of the anime at OLM , and Maki Odaira ( Pokémon Sun & Moon episode director) is directing the series. Kunihiko Yuyama is the creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura is in charge of series construction, and Shūhei Yasuda is the character designer. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music, and Masafumi Mima is the sound director. Scriptwriters include: Reiko Yoshida , Shoji Yonemura , Deko Akao , Jun'ichi Fujisaku , Michihiro Tsuchiya , Touko Machida , Yuka Miyata , Aya Matsui , Atsuhiro Tomioka , and Akemi Omode , among others.

The new series features all of the regions covered in the franchise so far, from the Kanto to the Galar region. Machito Gomi is drawing a manga adaptation of the new anime.