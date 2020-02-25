Infinite Dendrogram Anime Resumes on Thursday After Delay Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus

Episode 7 delayed from last Thursday

The official website and Twitter account for the Infinite Dendrogram anime announced on Tuesday that the anime's seventh episode will run on Thursday, February 27 after being delayed last week on February 20. The staff had stated that they were delaying the episode due to effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak as well as production issues. The first episode re-aired on February 20 instead.

The television anime of Sakon Kaidō 's Infinite Dendrogram light novel series premiered on January 9. Funimation is streaming the series with English subtitles, and it began streaming an English dub on January 23.

Tomoki Kobayashi ( Utawarerumono , Steins;Gate , Akame ga KILL! ) is directing the anime. Yūichirō Momose ( My First Girlfriend is a Gal , My Sister, My Writer ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Masahiko Nakata ( Utawarerumono , Tears to Tiara ) is adapting character designs for animation, and Kenji Hiramatsu ( Saint Seiya Omega theme song arrangement) is composing the music. NAZ is animating the series. Production ai is handling the backgrounds, and Kisuke Koizumi is the sound director. Aoi Yūki is performing the opening theme song "Unbreakable." Aya Uchida is performing the ending theme song "Reverb."

J-Novel Club is publishing both the original novels and the manga adaptation digitally in English, and it describes the story:

In the year 2043, Infinite Dendrogram, the world's first successful full-dive VRMMO was released. In addition to its ability to perfectly simulate the five senses, along with its many other amazing features, the game promised to offer players a world full of infinite possibilities. Nearly two years later, soon-to-be college freshman, Reiji Mukudori, is finally able to buy a copy of the game and start playing. With some help from his experienced older brother, Shu, and his partner Embryo, Reiji embarks on an adventure into the world of Infinite Dendrogram. Just what will he discover and encounter in this game world known for its incredible realism and infinite possibilities?

The A3! Season Spring & Summer anime series will restart its airing from the first episode on April 6, after having to delay the fourth episode due to issues related to COVID-19 exacerbating scheduling problems in the production. A3! Season Autumn & Winter , the show's second half originally scheduled to run from July to September 2020, has been delayed until further notice.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T anime staff has delayed episode 7 from February 21, but the anime will resume on Friday, February 28.

The Asteroid in Love anime delayed episode 7's February 14 airing to February 21 and replaced it with a recap "episode 6.5." Asteroid in Love manga creator Quro had posted, "I hate the virus..." on Twitter on February 7, after freelancing animator Kyoko Kotani reported that Chinese studios cannot handle urgent requests for coloring work due to the outbreak's effects. However, the anime's production committee did not directly cite COVID-19 as the reason for episode 7's delay.

The Darwin's Game , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia , and Hatena Illusion anime also delayed episodes earlier this month, although their production committees did not directly cite COVID-19 as the reason. All three aired recap episodes. While both Darwin's Game and Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia have already continued their runs, Hatena Illusion only recently aired its recap episode last Thursday, and plans to resume new episodes this Thursday.

The first reported cases of the COVD-19 coronavirus occurred in Wuhan, China in December, and then began to spread in varying rates and intensities across many parts of the globe through incubation in human hosts. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a world health emergency on January 30. As of Tuesday, the WHO reported that there are 80,239 infected individuals worldwide, with 77,780 of them in China and 157 official cases in Japan proper. (The Diamond Princess, a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, has an additional 691 infected individuals.) 2,666 individuals have died from the disease in China. The WHO reports one death due to COVID-19 in Japan proper. As of Tuesday, a fourth passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship died in a Japanese hospital, although the cause of death has not been reported.