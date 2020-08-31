Kamen Rider Zero-One Film Rescheduled for December 18, Kiramager Film Delayed to Early 2021

Films were previously slated to open on July 23

Toei announced on Sunday that the double-feature films Gekijō-ban Kamen Rider Zero-One/Mashin Sentai Kiramager the Movie will debut separately due to production delays caused by the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Gekijō-ban Kamen Rider Zero-One will open on December 18 and Mashin Sentai Kiramager the Movie (both film titles are tentative) will be delayed to early 2021. The films were previously slated to open on July 23. The company is producing the films following COVID-19 safety procedures.

Kamen Rider Zero-One premiered on September 1 as the first Kamen Rider television series in Japan's Reiwa era, and ended its run on August 30. Mashin Sentai Kiramager premiered in Japan on March 8 as the 44th series in Toei 's long-running live-action Super Sentai franchise .

Both series have delayed new episodes since May 17 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on their filming schedules. Mashin Sentai Kiramager star Rio Komiya was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March, but was released from the hospital on April 9. Toei closed its studio on March 31 for disinfection following Komiya's diagnosis, and both series resumed filming on June 1 with new safety guidelines.

Both series resumed airing new episodes on TV Asahi and its affiliates on June 21.

Source: Cinema Today (小山美咲)