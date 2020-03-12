number24 Anime's Episodes 11, 12 Delayed to April

Staff cited the effects of COVID-19 on the series' production

The official website for MOVIC 's number24 original rugby television anime announced on Wednesday that episodes 11 and 12 are delayed due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the series' production. Episode 11, originally scheduled to debut on March 18, will premiere on Tokyo MX on April 8 at 10:30 p.m. Episode 12, originally scheduled to premiere on March 25, will debut on the channel on April 15 at 10:30 p.m. According to the series' normal schedule, the episodes will then debut on other channels later that night and in the days following the premieres.

The anime's episodes 7-10 will re-air during the series' timeslots until the premiere of episode 11.

The anime premiered in Japan on January 8, and it will have 12 episodes. Funimation is streaming the series with English subtitles.

The anime's college rugby story centers on Natsusa Yuzuki, who expects to be an ace on the rugby team when he enrolls in college. However, he is no longer able to play rugby due to certain circumstances. Ibuki Ueoka is an older fellow student who quit rugby. Yasunari Tsuru is a younger student who finds Natsusa disagreeable. Yū Mashiro is a younger student who admires and follows Natsusa. Seiichirō Shingyō is Natsusa's close childhood friend. Together, they compete in the Kansai university rugby league.

Shigeru Kimiya ( Gift - eternal rainbow , One Off , efficus ) is directing the anime at PRA . Kei Mori (Verrocchio Agency) is credited for the original work, and MOVIC is credited with the story concept. Rika Nakase ( Fushigiboshi no Futago Hime , Rocket Girls , Kanamemo ) is in charge of series composition and scripts. YukiKana is drawing the original character designs, and Saori Sakaguchi (animation director for Yuri!!! on Ice , Himouto! Umaruchan ) is designing the characters for animation, and is also the chief animation director. Tsukasa Ohira is credited for art setting, while Scott MacDonald is the art director. Atsushi Kanō is the director of photography. Shinobu Nakagawa is credited for animation production supervision. Yoshiki Sakamoto is credited as animation producer.

Masanori Kobayashi is performing the opening theme song "Set." The anime will feature three different ending theme songs. Kengo Kawanishi and Ryōta Suzuki are performing the song "Kimi to Iru nara," Kawanishi and Junichi Yanagita are performing the song "Comical Try!!," and Kawanishi and Shōhei Komatsu are performing the song "Every Fight."