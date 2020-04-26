Duel Masters King TV Anime Delays New Episodes Due to COVID-19

Latest anime in franchise premiered on April 5

The official website for the Duel Masters King anime announced on Sunday that new episodes of the anime are delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Channels will instead rebroadcast the anime starting on May 3.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo on April 5, and the show airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m.

Hiroshi Ishiodori ( Duel Masters!! ) is directing the anime at Brain's Base and Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment ( SMDE ). Yoichi Kato is returning from the previous two anime in the franchise to oversee the series scripts, and Yasuyuki Noda ( Princess Connect! Re:Dive ) is designing the characters. Jun'ichi Igarashi is composing the music.

Hayabusa are performing the opening theme song "Kinkira King!," and Serena Kōzuki is performing the ending theme song "Tomodachi dakara" (Because We're Friends).

The anime is a continuation of the anime that premiered in April 2017, continued with a new series in April 2018, and then continued on again with the Dual Masters!! (with two exclamation points) anime that premiered in April 2019. The protagonist is Joe Kirifuda, the son of the previous protagonist Katta Kirifuda. Yumiko Kobayashi returns to play Joe Kirifuda, and Setsuji Satoh plays Decky.

Shigenobu Matsumoto launched a Duel Masters King manga on February 15.