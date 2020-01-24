Sanrio Delays New Jewelpet Anime Film's Opening

Sichuan-set film previously slated to open in February with Kukuriraige

Sanrio announced on Friday that it has delayed the opening date of Jewelpet : Attack Travel, its brand-new anime film in its Jewelpet franchise , due to "various production issues." Sanrio did not reveal a new opening date for the film. The film was previously scheduled to open in February.

The film will screen with the animated film Kukuriraige -Sanxingdui Denki- (Kukuriraige: Sanxingdui Fantasy), which has also been delayed.

The new Jewelpet film's story has Ruby, Garnet, and the other familiar, jewel-eyed Jewelpet characters suddenly going on a school trip with the teacher Iruka to China's Sichuan Province. However, there is something odd about the tour conductor, driver, and guide on their sightseeing bus as it heads towards its true destination.

Hiroshi Negishi ( NG Knight Lamune & 40 ) is directing the film at Ashi Production . and Kanichi Katou ( Jewelpet , Idol Time PriPara ) is writing the script. Yumiko Hara ( Jewelpet franchise , Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! LOVE! ) is serving as both character designer and chief animation director.

Fumikazu Sato (T-Zero Factory) is drawing the storyboards, and Keita Nakano is serving as technical director. Tomoko Miyakawa is credited for the Jewelpet anime designs.

The new film marks the 10th anniversary of the first Jewelpet anime.

Kukuriraige -Sanxingdui Denki- is a fantasy story inspired by the real-life, 3,000-year-old Sanxingdui ruins in Sichuan's Guanghan City. "黄軍" is credited as the creator and chief director, and Zero-G is producing the animation. Fumikazu Sato is directing the Japanese version of the film, and Akira Honma is designing the characters. Saber Project is producing the Japanese version.

Sanrio and Sega Toys launched their Jewelpet character and toy line in 2008, and the first Jewelpet anime followed a year later. Each Jewelpet toy is a stuffed animal; in the original storyline, these pets belonged to magicians in "Jewelland" and can use magic themselves, thanks to their round jewel eyes. They study every day to learn how to use magic.

The first Jewelpet television anime series was followed by Jewelpet Twinkle , Jewelpet Sunshine , Jewelpet Kira☆Deco—! , Jewelpet Happiness , Lady Jewelpet , and most recently, 2015's Jewelpet: Magical Change .

Source: Comic Natalie