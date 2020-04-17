News
Cardfight!! Vanguard Gaiden if Anime Delayed Again to May Due to COVID-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for Bushiroad's Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise announced on Monday that Cardfight!! Vanguard Gaiden if, the newest anime series in the franchise, will be delayed once again due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the anime's production. The anime will now premiere in May. The website will announce a specific premiere day at a later date.
The anime was previously delayed from its original April 11 premiere to April 25.
The anime stars:
- Atsuko Enomoto as Emi Sendō
- Yuri Yoshida as Shuka
- Mamoru Miyano as Kōji Ibuki
- Aimi as Suiko Tatsunagi
Bushiroad announced the anime on January 22. The anime will explore an alternate universe to the main series. The story will focus on Kōji Ibuki (an antagonist in the Gekijōban Cardfight!! Vanguard series) and Suiko Tatsunagi. Aichi's sister Emi Sendō will also appear in the story, as will the new character Shuka.
The BanG Dream! franchise's all-male band Argonavis will perform the opening theme song "What-if Wonderland!!," and Peaky P-key, one of the D4DJ franchise's in-story groups, will perform the ending theme song "Gonna be right."
Thanks to Tyrell Landsberg for the news tip.
Sources: Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise's website