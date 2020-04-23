The Promised Neverland Anime's 2nd Season Delayed to January 2021 Due to COVID-19

Rerun of 1st season also pushed back to October

The official Twitter account for Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga announced on Thursday that the premiere date of the second season of the television anime adaptation of the manga has been pushed back from October 2020 to January 2021 due to the effect of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production. The planned rerun of the first season has similarly been postponed from July 2020 to October 2020.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and the series has entered its final arc as of September 2018. Shirai had stated in an interview in August 2018 that Shirai would like the story to "not extend too much" in accordance with the story's editor, adding that the length of the manga should be "ideally 20 to 30 volumes long." The magazine teased in August that the manga has entered the "climax" of the final arc.

Viz Media publishes the manga in North America.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga will open in theaters in Japan in December 2020.