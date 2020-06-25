'So I'm a Spider, So What?' Anime Unveils January 2021 Delay, 6-Month Run, Visual

Anime once slated for 2020, but delayed due to COVID-19 affecting production

The official website and Twitter account for the television anime of author Okina Baba and illustrator Tsukasa Kiryu 's So I'm a Spider, So What? ( Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? ) novels unveiled a new visual and the new January 2021 premiere date for the anime. The anime will run for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year).

The anime was previously slated to premiere this year, but the announcement noted that the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has greatly affected the anime's production schedule.

Aoi Yūki will star in the anime.

The novels take place in a world where the hero and the demon king are locked in a continuous dispute. Their grand magic crosses into another world, and ends up exploding in a classroom, killing the students inside. The students are then reincarnated into a fantasy world. The protagonist, who has the lowest position in the class, is reincarnated as a one-meter-long monster spider. But she accepts this fate and adapts to her new life and situation quickly. The story follows the protagonist as she survives in this new world.

Baba launched the novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in May 2015. Kadokawa published the 12th novel volume on January 10. The series ranked #2 on the list of best novels in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook, and ranked #3 on the 2017 list.

Asahiro Kakashi 's manga adaptation runs on Kadokawa 's free manga website Young Ace Up , and Kadokawa published the eighth compiled book volume on March 3. The manga and novels have a combined 1.2 million copies in print.

Yen Press is releasing the novels and the manga in English.