'So I'm a Spider, So What?' TV Anime Listed With 2020 Premiere

The Twitter account for the Meishodo Ueno bookstore posted on Thursday a photo of the 12th volume of author Okina Baba and illustrator Tsukasa Kiryu 's So I'm a Spider, So What? ( Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? ) novels that shows that the series' television anime adaptation will premiere this year. The volume shipped on Friday .

The anime will star Aoi Yūki .

The novels take place in a world where the hero and the demon king are locked in a continuous dispute. Their grand magic crosses into another world, and ends up exploding in a classroom, killing the students inside. The students are then reincarnated into a fantasy world. The protagonist, who has the lowest position in the class, is reincarnated as a one-meter-long monster spider. But she accepts this fate and adapts to her new life and situation quickly. The story follows the protagonist as she survives in this new world.

Baba launched the novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in May 2015. The series ranked #2 on the list of best novels in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook, and ranked #3 on the 2017 list.

Source: Meishodo Ueno's Twitter account