'So I'm a Spider, So What?' TV Anime Unveils New Visual for 2020 Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website and Twitter account for the television anime of author Okina Baba and illustrator Tsukasa Kiryu's So I'm a Spider, So What? (Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?) novels opened and unveiled a new visual for the anime on Friday. The anime will premiere this year, and will star Aoi Yūki.
Baba launched the novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in May 2015. Kadokawa published the 12th novel volume on Friday. The series ranked #2 on the list of best novels in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook, and ranked #3 on the 2017 list.
Sources: So I'm a Spider, So What? anime's website, Comic Natalie