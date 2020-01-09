'So I'm a Spider, So What?' TV Anime Unveils New Visual for 2020 Premiere

The official website and Twitter account for the television anime of author Okina Baba and illustrator Tsukasa Kiryu 's So I'm a Spider, So What? ( Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? ) novels opened and unveiled a new visual for the anime on Friday. The anime will premiere this year, and will star Aoi Yūki .

Baba launched the novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in May 2015. Kadokawa published the 12th novel volume on Friday . The series ranked #2 on the list of best novels in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook, and ranked #3 on the 2017 list.