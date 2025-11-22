The Summer Hikaru Died Anime Releases English-Dubbed Trailer

CyberAgent confirmed with ANN on Thursday that Netflix began streaming various dub tracks for the anime of Mokumokuren 's The Summer Hikaru Died ( Hikaru ga Shinda Natsu ) manga on October 31. Netflix 's dubs are available in English, Spanish (Latam), Thai, Portuguese (Brazil), French, German, Italian, Spanish (Spain), Hindi, and Indonesian.

The anime's "EN Global" YouTube channel began streaming a trailer for the English dub on Wednesday.

The anime premiered on July 5 on thechannel, and streamed onexclusively worldwide and onin Japan. The anime is getting a second season

Ryohei Takeshita ( Eromanga Sensei , Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night , Pokémon: Paldean Winds ) directed the first season at Cygames Pictures and oversaw the series scripts. Yūichi Takahashi ( Stars Align , Macross Frontier , Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- ) was the character designer and chief animation director. Masanobu Hiraoka ( Snorunt's Summer Vacation ) is listed as "Dorodoro" animator.

Yen Press licensed the manga for English publication, and describes the manga:

Two boys lived in a village: Yoshiki and Hikaru. The two did everything together...until the day Hikaru was encompassed by a mysterious light. That was when everything changed—Hikaru most of all. Yoshiki still wishes from the bottom of his heart to always stay by his side...but is there even a Hikaru left to be with?

Mokumokuren launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website in August 2021. Kadokawa published the seventh volume on July 4, and will publish the eighth volume on December 27.

The series is inspiring a stage play in Tokyo in January.

