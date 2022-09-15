News
Yen Press Licenses Mokumokuren's The Summer Hikaru Died Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga about 2 boys who did everything together launched in August 2021
Yen Press announced on Monday that it has licensed Mokumokuren's The Summer Hikaru Died (Hikaru ga Shinda Natsu) manga. The company will announce the release date at a later time.
Yen Press describes the manga:
Two boys lived in a village: Yoshiki and Hikaru. The two did everything together...until the day Hikaru was encompassed by a mysterious light. That was when everything changed—Hikaru most of all. Yoshiki still wishes from the bottom of his heart to always stay by his side...but is there even a Hikaru left to be with?
Mokumokuren launched the manga on Kadokawa's Young Ace Up website in August 2021. Kadokawa shipped the first compiled volume of the manga on March 4 and will ship the second volume on October 4.
Source: Press release