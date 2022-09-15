Yen Press Licenses Mokumokuren's The Summer Hikaru Died Manga

Manga about 2 boys who did everything together launched in August 2021

Yen Press announced on Monday that it has licensed Mokumokuren's The Summer Hikaru Died ( Hikaru ga Shinda Natsu ) manga. The company will announce the release date at a later time.

Yen Press describes the manga:

Two boys lived in a village: Yoshiki and Hikaru. The two did everything together...until the day Hikaru was encompassed by a mysterious light. That was when everything changed—Hikaru most of all. Yoshiki still wishes from the bottom of his heart to always stay by his side...but is there even a Hikaru left to be with?

Mokumokuren launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website in August 2021. Kadokawa shipped the first compiled volume of the manga on March 4 and will ship the second volume on October 4.



Source: Press release