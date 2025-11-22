KOCCA Expands Support for Webtoon-Based Games

Image via KOCCA's website © KOCCA

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) outlined the achievements of the second phase of the Global Webtoon Games program and discussed plans for a third phase during G-STAR 2025 at BEXCO in Busan on November 14. The initiative, run in partnership with Google Play and Naver WEBTOON , is designed to help small- and mid-sized game studios enter global markets using popular webtoon intellectual property.

At a joint meeting, KOCCA Acting President Hyun-seok Yoo, Naver WEBTOON 's Head of IP Business Kyung-bo Nam, and Google Play 's APAC Partnerships Managing Director Paula Wang reviewed the direction of the 2026 program, including stronger IP management and expanded promotion and service support for participating titles. Beginning with the third cohort, support will extend beyond mobile to include PC platforms.

Webtoon-based games supported in the second cohort were also unveiled for the first time at the Google Play booth. Mobisoft showcased a game adaptation of Dungeon Eater Artifact, a fantasy revenge webtoon, while FunnyPack presented a game based on The Hero Returns, a dark fantasy series about a student who becomes a hero in another world before returning to reality.

Launched in 2022, the Global Webtoon Games program has supported eight studios across two cohorts, with titles from RedDot Games and StoryTaco already released and others in development. Recruitment for the third cohort will begin early next year through KOCCA's website.

Under the program, Google Play supports overseas marketing and platform promotion, Naver WEBTOON provides IP and project oversight, and KOCCA handles company selection and production funding.

Sources: KOCCA's press release