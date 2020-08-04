New Seven Deadly Sins TV Anime Premieres in January 2021 After COVID-19 Delay

The official website for the Seven Deadly Sins anime revealed on Wednesday that Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan (The Seven Deadly Sins: Anger's Judgment), the franchise 's new television anime series, will premiere on TV Tokyo and five affiliate channels, as well as on BS- TV Tokyo , in January 2021. It also unveiled a new visual for the anime.

The series was delayed the series from its previously slated October premiere date due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The main cast members will return for the new anime.

The franchise 's first 24-episode television anime series aired in 2014 and 2015. Netflix later streamed the series with both English and Japanese audio, and Funimation released the series in two parts on home video. A four-episode television anime special titled The Seven Deadly Sins -Signs of Holy War- then premiered in August 2016. Netflix began streaming the series in February 2017. The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , the second television anime series, premiered in January 2018, and Netflix began streaming the series in October 2018. The anime film The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky opened in Japan in August 2018.

The The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin ) anime, the third television anime series, premiered last October, and ended on March 25. Netflix will begin streaming the anime on Thursday .

Nakaba Suzuki launched The Seven Deadly Sins manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012, and ended it on March 25. Kodansha published the manga's 41st and final volume on May 15. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll posted new chapters as they appeared in Japan.

Sources: Seven Deadly Sins anime's website, MoCa News