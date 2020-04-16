The Millionaire Detective Anime Delayed Due to Coronavirus Disease COVID-19

Episode 2 aired as scheduled, but later episodes are delayed

The official website for The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED , the television anime of Yasutaka Tsutsui 's bestselling detective novel Fugō Keiji (Wealthy Detective), announced on Friday that the airings of the anime's third episode and onward have been delayed until further notice in consideration of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime's Blu-ray Disc volumes 1-3 and original soundtrack releases have also been delayed. After the staff has decided on the future broadcasting schedule, they will announce it on the website.

Aniplex of America also confirmed that it has postponed the anime's simulcast streams, starting with the third episode.

Fuij TV will air reruns of the tsuritama anime in its place.

The The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED anime premiered on Fuji TV channel's Noitamina programming block on April 9. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The story follows the incredibly wealthy Daisuke Kanbe (Yusuke Onuki) who audaciously solves cases in unconventional ways. Whereas Tsutsui serialized the original novel from 1975 to 1977, the anime moves the setting into the modern day. Kanbe is assigned to the "Modern Crimes Task Unit" — a unit created to keep problematic officers away from others. There, Kanbe becomes partners with Haru Katō ( Mamoru Miyano ).

Tomohiko Ito ( Sword Art Online franchise , ERASED , Silver Spoon , Occult Academy , Hello World ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Team B.U.L is credited with drafting the story, and Taku Kishimoto ( ERASED , 2019's Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Keigo Sasaki ( ERASED , The Seven Deadly Sins ) is designing the characters, and Yūgo Kanno ( Psycho-Pass , Ajin , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable ) is composing the music. The technology and science website Gizmodo Japan is credited with "gadget coordination" for ensuring that gadgets are realistically portrayed in the anime.

Male idol group SixTONES perform the anime's opening theme song "NAVIGATOR."