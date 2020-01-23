The Girl Who Leapt Through Time Author Yasutaka Tsutsui's Fugō Keiji Detective Novel Gets TV Anime

A video at Shinjuku's YUNIKA VISION large public screen in Tokyo announced on Thursday that Yasutaka Tsutsui 's bestselling detective novel Fugō Keiji (Wealthy Detective) is inspiring a television anime. The Fugō Keiji Balance: Unlimited anime will premiere in April on Fuji TV channel's Noitamina programming block.

Tomohiko Ito ( Sword Art Online franchise , ERASED , Silver Spoon , Occult Academy , Hello World ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks , and the anime will star dancer and actor Yūsuke Ōnuki as the unorthodox detective Daisuke Kanbe and voice actor Mamoru Miyano as Kanbe's partner Katō.

The story follows the incredibly wealthy Daisuke Kanbe who audaciously solves cases in unconventional ways. Whereas Tsutsui serialized the original novel from 1975 to 1977, the anime moves the setting into the modern day. Kanbe is assigned to the "Modern Crimes Task Unit" — a unit created to keep problematic officers away from others. There, Kanbe becomes partners with Katō.

Team B.U.L is credited with drafting the story, and Taku Kishimoto ( ERASED , 2019's Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Keigo Sasaki ( ERASED , The Seven Deadly Sins ) is designing the characters, and Yūgo Kanno ( Psycho-Pass , Ajin , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable ) is composing the music. The technology and science website Gizmodo Japan is credited with "gadget coordination" for ensuring that gadgets are realistically portrayed in the anime.

The original novel already inspired two live-action television series in 2005 and 2006 with a female protagonist, Miwako Kanbe. Tsutsui's other novels inspired The Girl Who Leapt Through Time and Paprika anime films. Tsuitsui's original Girl Who Leapt Through Time and Paprika novels as well as his other writings are available in English.

Source: Mantan Web