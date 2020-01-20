News
Sword Art Online, ERASED's Tomohiko Ito Directs April Anime for Noitamina Block
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Mamoru Miyano, dancer Yūsuke Ōnuki star in series
Fuji TV announced on Monday that anime director Tomohiko Ito (Sword Art Online franchise, ERASED, Silver Spoon, Occult Academy, Hello World) will direct an anime series that will premiere in April and will air on the channel's Noitamina programming block. The anime will star dancer and actor Yūsuke Ōnuki (left) and voice actor Mamoru Miyano (right).
A video for the project will screen on January 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Shinjuku's YUNIKA VISION large public screen and at 8:00 p.m. at Ikebukuro's Hareza Ikebukuro HareSuta LED Vision large public screen.