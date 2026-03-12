K Manga Adds Flower and Wolves, 1 More Title in English

Kodansha 's K MANGA service announced Monday and Thursday on X/Twitter that it has added Ayase Tsukinagi 's Flower and Wolves and artist Denkyū Umino , writer miniko , and storyboarder Ikura 's From Ditched to Happily Hitched! Do You Regret It? Who Cares! manga in English as simulpubs.

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Ayase Tsukinagi

The company describes Flower and Wolves ( Gunrō ni Hana ):

After just starting high school, Yuri catches the eye of a “pack of wolves.” Yuri, a first-year high school student, finally enrolls at Hibari Technical High School with the dream of someday building “a really cool bike.” But on the very first day, she gets dragged into the fight of one of the four notorious second-year troublemakers, Roa Akamatsu...! What's more, Yuri seems to be hiding something...! A coming-of-age romance about a tomboy heroine who gets tangled up with four boys with sketchy reputations!!

The manga debuted in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in April 2025. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on Friday.



Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Denkyū Umino, miniko, ikura

The company describes From Ditched to Happily Hitched! Do You Regret It? Who Cares! ( Suterare Seijo wa Keiyaku Kekkon o Mankitsu-chū. Kōkai Shiteru? Dakara Nani? ):

Michelle, head saint and fiancée to Crown Prince Alphonse, spends her days trying to fulfill unreasonable requests from nobles and working to maintain the protective barrier surrounding the land. She barely has time to eat or sleep and on top of that, she is the target of envy from those around her and is called “the cruel saint.” A gaunt Michelle attends a party thrown by the prince, but what awaits her there is the calling off of her engagement and the termination of her role as head saint. When she hears the news, she shouts with joy in front of the smug prince! However, the king, concerned for the future of the country, tries to keep Michelle from leaving by ordering her to marry a man infamously known as “the lecherous marquess.

The manga debuted in pixiv 's " Palcy " manga app in January 2025. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on November 28.



Source: K Manga's X/Twitter account (link 2)