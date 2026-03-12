Kadokawa Releases 'Exiled? So What! A Genius Saint Can Shine Anywhere!,' Love Tattoo Manga in March

Kadokawa revealed on Thursday that it will release the following manga digitally in English in March:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Lap Tsutsumi, Yukari Sakura, Soytarou

Tsuihou jyoutou! Tensai seijyo no watakushi ha, dokodedarouto kagayakemasu node.

Title:Creators:(art),(story),(character design)Release date: March 13Summary: I'll decide my own path in life. What's wrong with that?

Hailed as a genius, Metea became the Chief Saint at the age of eighteen...only to be abruptly ordered into exile. Relieved to be freed from the crushing burden of singlehandedly supporting the Central Temple, she sets off on her journey with a radiant smile. Along the way, she encounters the knight Lionel, and together they travel to save those in need. Though their first meeting is anything but pleasant, the distance between them gradually begins to close.

Will the mightiest exiled Saint end up saving the entire world!? An exhilarating heroic fantasy!!



Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Akairo Mash

Love Tattoo

Naoki couldn't help finding Aisuke captivating. Charming, good-looking, and a talented tattoo artist, he is everything that salaryman Naoki isn't. Perhaps it was due to his recent circumstances—a growing boredom with his humdrum life and the recent breakup with his fiancé—but Naoki is completely drawn to Aisuke the moment he passes by the tattoo shop. But there's more to the beautifully inked-up artist who holds a past flame that he still wears on his chest. Can the two meet each other where they are and find comfort in one another?

Title:Creator: Akairo Mashhas licensed the, and it describes the story:

Sources: Email correspondence





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