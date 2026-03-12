OceanVeil Streams Queen's Blade: Vanquished Queens OVA

The company describes the story:

Queen's Blade

In this world, a tournament known as the Queen's Blade is held once every four years to decide the Queen. The winner gains the right to rule the continent.

To participate in this tournament, beautiful and strong women gather from all over the land. In this brutal contest, eligibility is minimal—only maturity is required. They need not be human, intelligent, or even from the country. The rules for the tournament are simple: murder is allowed. Any weapon can be chosen. And the most vital rule of this tournament: the winner of an official match has the right to give any order to the loser.