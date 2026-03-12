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OceanVeil Streams Queen's Blade: Vanquished Queens OVA
posted on by Alex Mateo
The company describes the story:
What is the “Queen's Blade”?
In this world, a tournament known as the Queen's Blade is held once every four years to decide the Queen. The winner gains the right to rule the continent.
To participate in this tournament, beautiful and strong women gather from all over the land. In this brutal contest, eligibility is minimal—only maturity is required. They need not be human, intelligent, or even from the country. The rules for the tournament are simple: murder is allowed. Any weapon can be chosen. And the most vital rule of this tournament: the winner of an official match has the right to give any order to the loser.
How alluring... ah, I mean, how cruel a rule! This concept is fully inherited in VANQUISHED QUEENS. Beyond defeat lies a certain destiny... a unique form of 'ravaging' that each Beautiful Warrior must face... Witness it with your own eyes!
The OVA debuted in March 2013, and it had four episodes.
The Queen's Blade Unlimited video anime series debuted with its first episode, "Elina no Tabidachi" (Beginning of Elina's Journey), which shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in July 2018. The second episode shipped in February 2020
The first Queen's Blade anime adapting Hobby Japan's combat picture book series based on the Lost Worlds game premiered in 2009. The franchise has since inspired two additional television anime and multiple original video anime, manga, and novels. Media Blasters released the first two anime series in North America, and Sentai Filmworks released the third series and the Queen's Blade: Beautiful Warriors OVA.
Source: Press release