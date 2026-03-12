Gazing at the Star Next Door Manga Resumes with New Arc on April 13

Manga went on hiatus in December 2025

Image via Amazon © Ammitsu, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

The April issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Friday that Ammitsu 's Gazing at the Star Next Door ( Tonari no Stella ) manga will resume in the magazine's next issue on April 13 with a new arc in Chiaki and Subaru's third year of high school. The manga will have a color opening page, and will be featured on the issue's front cover.

The manga went on hiatus in December 2025.

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Chiaki is a pretty normal teenage girl. Since they were kids, she's had a thing for her best friend Subaru—who's fast becoming the hottest young actor in Japan! With Subaru threatening to slip away, Chiaki has a decision to make: Will she finally take her shot, or give Subaru up to his adoring public?

Ammitsu launched the series in Bessatsu Friend in January 2022. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on December 12. Kodansha USA Publishing released the seventh volume on November 18.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened on August 22. The film opened at #9 and earned 104,595,300 yen (about US$710,200) in its first three days.

Ammitsu ended the Ran the Peerless Beauty ( Takane no Ran-san ) manga in December 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 10th and final volume in January 2021. Ammitsu launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in July 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing released all 10 volumes in English.