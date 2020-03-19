Fugō Keiji Balance: Unlimited Anime Reveals Promo Video, Cast, April 9 Premiere

The official website for Fugō Keiji Balance: Unlimited , the television anime of Yasutaka Tsutsui 's bestselling detective novel Fugō Keiji (Wealthy Detective), revealed on Friday the anime's cast, ending theme song, promotional video, key visual, and April 9 premiere. The video previews the anime's ending theme song "Welcome My Friend" by OKAMOTO'S .

The newly announced cast includes:

Kōzō Shioya as Yukihiro Kiyomizu

Akira Kamiya as Chо̄suke Nakamoto

Kentarō Kumagai as Shinnosuke Kamei

Reina Ueda as Mahoro Saeki

Shinya Takahashi as Teppei Yumoto

Rikiya Koyama as Katsuhiro Takei

Junya Enoki as Ryо̄ Hoshino

Maaya Sakamoto as "???"

The anime stars dancer and actor Yūsuke Ōnuki as the unorthodox detective Daisuke Kanbe (pictured right below) and voice actor Mamoru Miyano as Kanbe's partner Katō (pictured left).

The anime will premiere on Fuji TV channel's Noitamina programming block .

The story follows the incredibly wealthy Daisuke Kanbe who audaciously solves cases in unconventional ways. Whereas Tsutsui serialized the original novel from 1975 to 1977, the anime moves the setting into the modern day. Kanbe is assigned to the "Modern Crimes Task Unit" — a unit created to keep problematic officers away from others. There, Kanbe becomes partners with Katō.

Tomohiko Ito ( Sword Art Online franchise , ERASED , Silver Spoon , Occult Academy , Hello World ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Team B.U.L is credited with drafting the story, and Taku Kishimoto ( ERASED , 2019's Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Keigo Sasaki ( ERASED , The Seven Deadly Sins ) is designing the characters, and Yūgo Kanno ( Psycho-Pass , Ajin , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable ) is composing the music. The technology and science website Gizmodo Japan is credited with "gadget coordination" for ensuring that gadgets are realistically portrayed in the anime.

The original novel already inspired two live-action television series in 2005 and 2006 with a female protagonist, Miwako Kanbe. Tsutsui's other novels inspired The Girl Who Leapt Through Time and Paprika anime films. Tsutsui's original Girl Who Leapt Through Time and Paprika novels as well as his other writings are available in English.