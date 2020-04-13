Given Anime Film Delayed Due to Coronavirus Disease COVID-19

Film was originally scheduled to open on May 16

The official website for the anime film of Natsuki Kizu 's Given manga revealed on Monday that the film is delayed due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Japan. The film was scheduled to open in Japan on May 16. The staff will reveal a new release date at a later date.

Fuji TV 's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label is producing the Given film. The television anime focuses on high school students Ritsuka and Mafuyu, but the film focuses on the adult band members Haruki, Akihiko, and Ugetsu.

The television anime's cast members are reprising their roles for the film. Hikaru Yamaguchi (director for Escha Chron , episode director for Mr. Osomatsu , Battle Spirits Double Drive ) is returning to direct the film at Lerche . Yuniko Ayana ( BanG Dream! both seasons, Girls Beyond the Wasteland ) is again writing the script, and Mina Ōsawa is returning to design the characters. Hiromi Kikuta and Michiru are again handling sound direction and music composition, respectively. The artist centimillimental is returning to perform the film's theme song.

The television anime premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block last July. The anime is the "first anime based on a boys-love manga" to air on Noitamina . Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it describes the story:

Somehow, the guitar that he used to love to play and the basketball games that he found so fun just lost their appeal... That was until Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly met Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka had started losing his passion for music in his everyday life, but then he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. The song resonates with his heart and the distance between them starts to change.

Solo rock project centimillimental performed the opening theme song "Kizuato." The in-anime group "Given" performed the ending theme song "Marutsuke," with centimillimental producing.

The manga runs in Shinshokan 's Cheri+ magazine. Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga has licensed the series.