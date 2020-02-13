Given Boys-Love Anime Film Reveals Theme Song Artist, May 16 Opening

centimillimental returns to perform song for new film focusing on Haruki, Akihiko

The official website for the anime of Natsuki Kizu 's Given manga unveiled a new visual, the May 16 opening date, and the theme song artist for the upcoming anime film based on the manga on Friday. The artist centimillimental will return to perform the film's theme song.

A new batch of advance tickets will go on sale on February 28 with the new visual, and each will come with a file folder featuring the visual, and one of five different "social-media-style clear cards" so people can take selfies with their favorite characters:

The Animate store chain is offering its own advance ticket bundle with an exclusive ticket holder:

Fuji TV 's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label is producing the Given film. The television anime focuses on high school students Ritsuka and Mafuyu, but the film focuses on the adult band members Haruki, Akihiko, and Ugetsu.

The television anime's cast members are reprising their roles for the film. Hikaru Yamaguchi (director for Escha Chron , episode director for Mr. Osomatsu , Battle Spirits Double Drive ) is returning to direct the film at Lerche . Yuniko Ayana ( BanG Dream! both seasons, Girls Beyond the Wasteland ) is again writing the script, and Mina Ōsawa is returning to design the characters. Hiromi Kikuta and Michiru are again handling sound direction and music composition, respectively.

The television anime premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block last July. The anime is the "first anime based on a boys-love manga" to air on Noitamina . Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it describes the story:

Somehow, the guitar that he used to love to play and the basketball games that he found so fun just lost their appeal... That was until Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly met Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka had started losing his passion for music in his everyday life, but then he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. The song resonates with his heart and the distance between them starts to change.

Solo rock project centimillimental performed the opening theme song "Kizuato." The in-anime group " Given " performed the ending theme song "Marutsuke," with centimillimental producing.

The manga runs in Shinshokan 's Cheri+ magazine, and Shinshokan published the manga's fifth compiled volume last April. Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga has licensed the series, and the first volume shipped in English on February 11.