Strike the Blood IV OVA's 2nd Volume Delayed to July 29 Due to COVID-19

The official website for Strike The Blood IV , the fourth OVA series for the Strike The Blood franchise, revealed on May 15 that the OVA 's second volume is delayed from June 24 to July 29, due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The release will contain episodes 3 and 4 of the anime.

The first two-episode home video release shipped on April 8, after a delay. The remaining four volumes (each with two episodes) are planned to ship on September 30; December 23; March 24, 2021; and June 30, 2021.

The Strike The Blood: Kieta Seisō-hen (Disappearing Holy Lance Arc) special OVA shipped on January 29, and was the first in the franchise to tell an original story episode not in Gakuto Mikumo 's original light novel series.

Both Strike The Blood IV and Strike The Blood: Kieta Seisō-hen feature the same staff, including director Hideyo Yamamoto , scriptwriter Hiroyuki Yoshino , character designer Keiichi Sano (joined by Hideki Furukawa ), sound director Jin Aketagawa at the sound production studio Magic Capsule , composer Assumed Sounds , and animation studio CONNECT . Kishida Kyōdan & The Akeboshi Rockets perform the opening theme song, and Risa Taneda performs the ending theme song for both anime. Both anime feature a returning cast. New cast members in Strike The Blood IV include: Saya Aizawa as Shizuri Castiella Kasugaya, Ayaka Asai as Yuno Amase, Seiichirō Yamashita as Rui Miyazumi, and Sōma Saitō as The Blood.

The school action fantasy story of Strike The Blood begins with Kojō Akatsuki, a boy deemed the "fourth progenitor" — the world's most powerful vampire, once thought to only exist in legend and lore. In the Itogamijima special zone for demons, a girl named Yukina Himeragi is entrusted with watching over the vampire and if needed, hunting him down.

Gakuto Mikumo 's original novel series inspired a 24-episode television anime series in 2013, as well as two OVA seasons in 2015 and 2016-2017. Crunchyroll streamed the television anime series as it aired in Japan. Discotek licensed the television anime for North American home video.

Strike The Blood III , the third Strike The Blood OVA season, shipped in five installments between December 2018 and September 2019. Each release featured two episodes, for a total of 10 episodes. The season covered up to volume 17 of Gakuto Mikumo 's original light novel series, as well as the end of the "Holy War" (Seisen) arc.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in North America. TATE has been serializing a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine since 2012.

