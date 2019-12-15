Strike the Blood Anime Announces New Cast & Delay, Previews Special in Video

The official website for Strike The Blood IV , the fourth original video anime ( OVA ) series for the Strike The Blood franchise , unveiled new cast members and two new key visuals on Sunday. One visual shows the returning characters Kojō Akatsuki and Yukina Himeragi, and the other shows Kojō Akatsuki and the new heroine Shizuri Castiella Kasugaya.

The new cast members are:

Saya Aizawa as Shizuri Castiella Kasugaya

as Shizuri Castiella Kasugaya Ayaka Asai as Yuno Amase

as Yuno Amase Seiichirō Yamashita as Rui Miyazumi

as Rui Miyazumi Sōma Saitō as The Blood

The website also confirmed that the first two-episode Strike The Blood IV volume has been delayed from March 25 to April 8, 2020. The remaining five volumes (each with two episodes) will ship as planned on June 24; September 30; December 23; March 24, 2021; and June 30, 2021.

The Strike The Blood franchise 's website also debuted a new promotional video for the Strike The Blood Kieta Seisō-hen (Disappearing Holy Lance Arc) special OVA . The January 29 OVA is the first in the franchise to tell an original story episode not in Gakuto Mikumo 's original light novel series.

A Strike The Blood OVA I-II Matome-Mi Blu-ray will ship on February 26 as a digest version of the first two seasons.

Both Strike The Blood IV and Strike The Blood Kieta Seisō-hen feature the same staff, including director Hideyo Yamamoto , scriptwriter Hiroyuki Yoshino , character designer Keiichi Sano (joined by Hideki Furukawa ), sound director Jin Aketagawa at the sound production studio Magic Capsule , composer Assumed Sounds , and animation studio CONNECT . Kishida Kyōdan & The Akeboshi Rockets performs the opening theme song, and Risa Taneda performs the ending theme song for both anime. Both anime will feature a returning cast.

The school action fantasy story of Strike The Blood begins with Kojō Akatsuki, a boy deemed the "fourth progenitor" — the world's most powerful vampire, once thought to only exist in legend and lore. In the Itogamijima special zone for demons, a girl named Yukina Himeragi is entrusted with watching over the vampire and if needed, hunting him down.

Gakuto Mikumo 's original novel series inspired a 24-episode television anime series in 2013, as well as two OVA seasons in 2015 and 2016-2017. Crunchyroll streamed the television anime series as it aired in Japan. Discotek licensed the television anime for North American home video.

Strike The Blood III , the third Strike The Blood OVA season, shipped in five installments between December 2018 and September 25. Each release featured two episodes, for a total of 10 episodes. The season covered up to volume 17 of Gakuto Mikumo 's original light novel series, as well as the end of the "Holy War" (Seisen) arc.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in North America. TATE has been serializing a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine since 2012.

Source: Comic Natalie