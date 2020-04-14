'Love Me, Love Me Not' Anime Film Delayed Due to Coronavirus Disease COVID-19

Anime was slated for May 29; no updates on August 14 live-action version

TOHO and the production committee for the anime film of Io Sakisaka 's Love Me, Love Me Not ( Omoi, Omoware, Furi, Furare ) manga announced on Tuesday that they are delaying the film's opening due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). After they decide on a new release date, they will announce it on the film's official website.

TOHO and the production committee have also temporarily suspended the sale of advance ticket passes for the film, but they will notify filmgoers when the sale will resume after deciding on the date. People who already bought the advance ticket passes can still use them after the rescheduled film screenings start.

The film was previously slated for May 29. A separate live-action film will open on August 14, and that film's producers have not announced any changes to its release.

The anime stars:

Marika Suzuki (debut theatrical anime role) as Yuna Ichihara

(debut theatrical anime role) as Yuna Ichihara Megumi Han as Akari Yamamoto

as Akari Yamamoto Sōma Saitō as Kazuomi Inui

as Kazuomi Inui Nobunaga Shimazaki as Rio Yamamoto

Kikuko Inoue and Hideyuki Tanaka play Akari's parents, while Aya Hisakawa and Kazuhiko Inoue play Yuna's parents. Shun Horie and Ayane Sakura also join the cast as Akari and Yuna's classmates.

Toshimasa Kuroyanagi ( The Great Passage , Say, "I Love You". , Shōnen Hollywood - Holly Stage for 49 ) is directing the film at A-1 Pictures . Erika Yoshida ( Trickster , Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- ) is penning the script. Yuu Yamashita ( Bunny Drop ) is designing the characters. Yuuji Nomi ( Whisper of the Heart , Say, "I Love You". ) is composing the music.

The live-action film version stars Minami Hamabe as Akari Yamamoto, Takumi Kitamura as Rio Yamamoto, Riko Fukumoto as Yuna Ichihara, and Eiji Akaso as Kazuomi Inui. Takahiro Miki is directing the film, and Miki and Yōko Yonaiyama are writing the script.

Viz Media published the first manga volume on March 3. The company describes the manga:

Fast friends Yuna and Akari are complete opposites—Yuna is an idealist, while Akari is a realist. When lady-killer Rio and the oblivious Kazuomi join their ranks, love and friendship become quite complicated!

Sakisaka ( Strobe Edge , Blue Spring Ride ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret in June 2015, and ended it last May. Shueisha published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume on June 25.

