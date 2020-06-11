Re:ZERO TV Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Video, More Cast, July 8 Premiere

The official website for the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime revealed a promotional video, additional cast, a key visual, and the July 8 premiere for the second season on Thursday. The second half of the second season will premiere in Japan in January 2021. The video previews Konomi Suzuki 's opening theme song "Realize."

The newly announced cast members and characters are:

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Garfiel Tinsel



Aimi Tanaka as Ryuzu Birma



Maaya Sakamoto as Echidna



The new season will premiere on AT-X on July 8 at 10:30 p.m. before debuting on Tokyo MX at 11:30 p.m. The anime will also air on TV Hokkaido , KHB Higashi Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. and BS11 . Abema, d Anime Store, and other services will stream the new season in Japan. Crunchyroll will also stream the season as it airs.

The anime's second season was delayed from April to July. The staff explained that "the global issues of the COVID-19 coronavirus illness have had a big effect on the production" of the show.

Singer nonoc is returning for the new ending theme song "Memento."

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered on January 1. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February and added Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond in April.