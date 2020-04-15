News
Hana to Yume, Young Animal, MOE Magazines Rescheduled Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic
posted on by Egan Loo
Upcoming issues combined to reduce release frequency
Hakusensha announced on Wednesday that it is rescheduling and reworking the next issues of the Hana to Yume, Young Animal, and MOE magazines due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The publisher cited the safety of the manga creators, customers, employees, and staff members as the reason. In most cases, the publisher is combining the planned contents of two issues into one issue:
Hana to Yume
|Issue
|Original Date
|New Date
|10/11 (combined)
|April 20
|April 20 (as scheduled)
|12
|May 20
|May 20 (combined with issue 13)
|13
|June 5
|May 20 (combined with issue 12)
|14
|June 20
|June 20 (combined with issue 15)
|15
|July 4
|June 20 (combined with issue 14)
Young Animal
|Issue
|Original Date
|New Date
|9/10 (combined)
|April 24
|April 24 (as scheduled)
|11
|May 22
|May 22 (combined with issue 12)
|12
|June 12
|May 22 (combined with issue 11)
|13
|June 26
|June 26 (combined with issue 14)
|14
|July 10
|June 26 (combined with issue 13)
MOE
|Issue
|Original Date
|New Date
|July
|June 3
|July 3 (combined with August issue)
|August
|July 3
|July 3 (combined with July issue)
Hakusensha will announce any further changes as they arise.
Sources: Hakusensha, Comic Natalie