Warlords of Sigrdrifa Anime Reveals Video, More Cast, 1-Hour Special

The official website for Aniplex 's original anime Warlords of Sigrdrifa ( Senyoku no Sigrdrifa ) revealed the second promotional video, more cast, and a new key visual on Wednesday. The staff also revealed that the anime's first episode will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and other channels as a one-hour special on October 3. The video features Akari Nanawo 's opening theme song "Higher's High."

The newly announced cast members are:

Hiroaki Hirata as Ichiro Satomi



Shigeru Chiba as maintenance team leader



Yūichi Nakamura as Ronge



Tomokazu Sugita as Kinpatsu



Mafia Kajita as Gurasan



Additionally, novelist Tappei Nagatsuki ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ), who is supervising and writing the series scripts, is writing a prequel novel titled Senyoku no Sigrdrifa Sakura Jō . The novel will ship on October 1.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Tochigi TV , and Gunma TV on October 3 at 11:30 p.m. The series will also air on Chukyo TV , Chiba TV , and MBS .

The previously announced cast includes:

Hibiku Yamamura as Claudia Braford with the Gloster Gladiator Mk. II



Nene Hieda as Miyako Muguruma with the Nakajima Ki-44-II Otsu



M.A.O as Azuzu Komagome with the Heinkel He100D-1



Sayaka Kikuchi as Sonoka Torai with the Macchi M.C.72R





Ai Kayano as Rusalka Evereska



Mikako Komatsu as Lizbet Crown



Hitomi Ueda as Leyli Haltija



Yui Horie as Misato Honjo



Rina Hidaka as Nono Kazuura



Sumire Uesaka as Komachi Mikuri



Hirotaka Tokuda ( Record of Grancrest War , Sword Art Online: Alicization episode director) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Takumi Yokota ( Mitsuboshi Colors , Wave, Listen to Me! ) is adapting Takuya Fujima 's original character designs for animation. Graphinica is handling the CG animation. Shigeo Komori ( From the New World , High School Fleet ) and Hajime Hyakkoku ( Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend , New Game! ) are composing the music.

Nagatsuki is supervising and writing the series scripts, and manga creator and illustrator Takuya Fujima ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid ) is drafting the original character designs. is in charge of the world-building and research, after performing similar roles for Strike Witches and Girls und Panzer and later co-creating High School Fleet .

Spira Spica are performing the ending song "Sayonara Namida" (Goodbye, Tears).

Nagatsuki noted that he has been a longtime anime fan whose dream was to have his creations adapted into anime. This time, however, he gets to create a story specifically for an original anime instead of an anime adaptation. He added that he likes both strong girls, and the men who love strong girls.

Suzuki said that right after the High School Fleet television anime, Aniplex gave him an offer: "Next up, the skies." He then began the world-building that became the basis for this project.

The anime was originally slated to premiere in July, but was delayed to October due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In the anime's original story, the Pillars suddenly appeared above Earth, threatening all life. A god who called himself Odin came to the aid of humanity as it was driven to near complete defeat. To counter the Pillars, Odin declared a counterattack by bequeathing humanity with the battle maidens Walküres and the "herocraft" as their wings.

Several years later, the battle between humanity and Pillars rages on, with men supporting the Walküres as they soar through the treacherous skies to save the world.

Japan is no exception. Three Walküres confront the giant Pillar looming over sacred Mt. Fuji. Each Walküre is skilled, but each also has issues. And now, an ace pilot has arrived from Europe.

"Now is the time to fight back, humanity. The day of reckoning has arrived. The time of Ragnarok draws nears."

Kanari Abe launched the Senyoku no Sigrdrifa Non-Scramble ( Warlords of Sigrdrifa : Non-Scramble) slice-of-life manga in the September issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine on July 27. Takeshi Nogami ( Girls und Panzer: Ribon no Musha , Marine Corps Yumi ) and Takaaki Suzuki (military history adviser for Girls und Panzer: Ribon no Musha , Sōkai no Seiki - Ōji to Otome to Kaientai) will launch the Senyoku no Sigrdrifa Kuruu no Eiyū ( Warlords of Sigrdrifa : Heroes of the Frenzy) manga spinoff on the Comic Hu manga website in October.