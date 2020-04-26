Mewkledreamy TV Anime Delays New Episodes Due to COVID-19

The official website for the television anime of Sanrio 's Mewkledreamy character line revealed on Sunday that new episodes are delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The anime's first episode will rebroadcast on May 3. The staff will reveal at a later date when new episodes will return.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 5.

Chiaki Kon ( Nodame Cantabile: Finale , Devils and Realist , Golden Time ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Hiroko Kanazuki is in charge of series composition. Mai Furuki ( Planet With sub-character design) is designing the characters. Yuji Matsukura is the animation producer. Maria Sawada performs both the opening theme song "Mirai Kuru Kuru Yume Kururu!" and the ending theme song "Tokimeki Collector."

The story begins when a middle school girl named Yume sees something fall from the sky, and meets a pale violet-colored kitten named Mew. It turns out that Mew has the power of "Yume Synchro" (Dream Synchro), the power to enter dreams. In the dream world, the girl and Mew collect Dream Stones.

The character line also has a manga adaptation that launched in Kodansha 's Otomodachi and Tanoshii Yōchien magazines on February 1.