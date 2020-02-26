Sanrio's Mewkledreamy TV Anime Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artists, April 5 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Sanrio 's Mewkledreamy character line revealed new cast members, the theme song artists, the anime's April 5 premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on Thursday.

The new cast members include:

Yūki Ogoe as Haruto Sugiyama, a third-year student whom Yume admires





Kana Ichinose as Yuri Sawamura, a third-year student who is the student council vice president, as well as a classmate and longtime friend of Sugiyama

Kikuko Inoue as The Queen Above the Skies, the queen of the Mewkledreamy Kingdom

Yūki Hirose as Wakaba Midorino, Yume's friend since grade school. She plans to join the middle school cheerleading team with Yume

Ayumi Mano as Kaede Akana, Yume's friend since grade school. She is cheerful and well-informed on romance gossip

Yuka Nukui as Hana Shiraishi, Yume' friend since grade school. She loves to draw, and plans to join the art club in middle school

Maria Sawada performs both the opening theme song "Mirai Kuru Kuru Yume Kururu!" and the ending theme song "Tokimeki Collector."

Previously announced cast members include:

As previously announced, Chiaki Kon ( Nodame Cantabile: Finale , Devils and Realist , Golden Time ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Hiroko Kanazuki is in charge of series composition. Mai Furuki ( Planet With sub-character design) is designing the characters. Yuji Matsukura is the animation producer.

The story begins when a middle school girl named Yume sees something fall from the sky, and meets a pale violet-colored kitten named Mew. It turns out that Mew has the power of "Yume Synchro" (Dream Synchro), the power to enter dreams. In the dream world, the girl and Mew collect Dream Stones.

The character line also has a manga adaptation that launched in Kodansha 's Otomodachi and Tanoshii Yōchien magazines on February 1.