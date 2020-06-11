Zoids Wild Zero Anime Resumes on June 19 After COVID-19 Delay

Series had delayed new episodes since May 29

The official website for Zoids Wild Zero , the second season of the Zoids Wild anime, revealed on Thursday that the series will resume new episodes with its 33rd episode on June 19.

The website announced on May 21 that the anime would delay new episodes due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the show's production.

The anime premiered in October 2019.

The anime's main staff are reuniting from the Zoids and Zoids/ZERO anime. Takao Kato is directing the series at OLM. Kenichi Araki is handling series composition, while Tadashi Sakazaki is in charge of character designs. Yuki Matsuoka is also returning from Zoids Wild and Zoids Genesis as sound director, and Yoshihisa Hirano ( Hunter x Hunter , Beyblade ) is composing the music.

The second season features an entirely new story with new main leads and Zoids units based on Takara Tomy 's robotic model kits. The story centers on a boy named Leo Conrad who is skilled at modifying Zoids .

A new Zoids Wild manga launched in Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine last August.

Tomy launched the Zoids toy model franchise in 1983. Takara Tomy announced the Zoids Wild franchise in February 2018 with anime, manga, a toy model kit line, and a Nintendo Switch game. The first television anime season premiered in July 2018 and ended in June 2019.

Norihiko Sudo ( Kenyū Densetsu Yaiba , ToHeart2 , Pocket Monsters: Diamond & Pearl ) directed the first anime season at Oriental Light and Magic . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Sweetness & Lightning , The Prince of Tennis II , Anime-Gataris ) was in charge of the series scripts. Matsuoka ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal , Beyblade: Metal Fury ) served as sound director, and Noriyuki Asakura ( Knights of Sidonia , Rurouni Kenshin ) composed the music.

Moricha launched the Zoids Wild manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in April 2018 and ended it in May 2019. The Zoids Wild King of Blast Switch game launched in February 2019.

Update: Corrected background info. Thanks, Primus.

Thanks to Tyrell Landsberg for the news tip.