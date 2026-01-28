Yae Utsumi Launches New Series in February

Hundred Note -Ugly Duck- debuts on February 4

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket announced on Wednesday that Until Your Bones Rot manga creator Yae Utsumi will launch a new mystery series on the platform titled Hundred Note -Ugly Duckling- on February 4.

Image via Magazine Pocket's X/Twitter © Yae Utsumi, Kodansha

Utsumi launched the Shiganbana manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in May 2024. The series moved to YanMaga Web in January 2025. The manga ended in February 2025.

Utsumi launched the The Shadows of Who We Once Were ( Nare no Hate no Bokura ) manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2020. The manga moved to the Magazine Pocket app in November 2020. The manga ended in July 2021 and has eight volumes. Kodansha USA Publishing released the entire manga in English.

The manga inspired a live-action series in June 2023.

Utsumi serialized the Until Your Bones Rot ( Hone ga Kusaru Made ) manga on the Manga Box app from 2016 to 2018. Kodansha published seven volumes of the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing published the manga in English digitally, and it released the seventh volume in July 2018.