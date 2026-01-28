Twilight Out of Focus 2: Afterimages in Slow Motion Manga Ends in February

Spinoff story debuted in 2019

Amazon Japan is listing that volume 103 of Kodansha 's Honey Milk digital boys love magazine will publish the final chapter of Twilight Out of Focus 2: Afterimages in Slow Motion ( Zanzō Slow Motion ), a spinoff story for Jyanome 's Twilight Out of Focus ( Tasogare Outfocus ) BL manga series, on February 10.

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Jin, third-year director, lead actor, and president of the film club, and second-year director Giichi see eye-to-eye on very little. Jin is flashy, flirty, and focused on keeping everyone happy, while Giichi expects the best from himself and others, and will compromise nothing to see his vision through. Constantly at each other's throats, the two can hardly stand to be in the same club. But what will happen when family trouble forces them to share the same dorm room? Will their common interests bring them closer as friends, push them further apart as rivals—or something else entirely?

Twilight Out of Focus 2: Afterimages in Slow Motion ( Zanzō Slow Motion ) shipped in Japan in July 2020. Kodansha USA published the manga in July 2023.

The original Twilight Out of Focus manga series launched in Honey Milk in 2019, and the compiled book volume was released in June that same year. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga digitally in March 2022, and physically in May 2023.

The original story continues in the series' third manga Twilight Out of Focus 3: Overlap ( Tasogare Outfocus overlap ), which released in Japan in August 2020. Kodansha USA published the manga in September 2023.

The fourth manga, Twilight Out of Focus 4: The Evening Monologues ( Yoiyoi Monologue ) featuring a different story, shipped in Japan in June 2021. Kodansha USA published the manga in English in December 2023.

The fifth and latest manga in the series, titled Twilight Out of Focus long take ( Tasogare Outfocus long take ), shipped in Japan in July 2023. Kodansha USA licensed Twilight Out of Focus 5: Long Take Part 1 and Twilight Out of Focus 6: Long Take Part 2 and published them in fall 2024 and spring 2025, respectively.

The original series inspired a television anime in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and also produced an English dub .

