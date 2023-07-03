Jyanome's Twilight Out of Focus BL Manga Series Gets TV Anime

The official Twitter account for Jyanome 's Twilight Out of Focus ( Tasogare Out Focus ) BL manga series revealed on Monday that it will get a television anime adaptation. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Yūma Uchida will reprise their roles from the manga's drama CD as Mao Tsuchiya and Hisashi Otomo, respectively. Jyanome also drew an illustration for the announcement.

© Jyanome

The manga series launched in Kodansha 's Honey Milk digital BL magazine in 2019, and the compiled book volume released in June that same year. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga digitally in March 2022, and physically on May 9. Kodansha USA describes the story:

Film enthusiast Mao Tsuchiya and his lone wolf roommate Hisashi Otomo make three promises: ① That Mao will never tell anyone that Hisashi is gay and has a boyfriend,

② That Hisashi will never approach Mao “in that way,” and

③ That they'll respect each other's “private time.” The second-years' ground rules should ensure a peaceful life together in their dorm, but reality is never as simple as it seems in the movies, and some things are not so easily promised…

The second work in the series, a spinoff story titled Twilight Out of Focus 2: Afterimages in Slow Motion ( Zanzō Slow Motion ), shipped in Japan in July 2020. Kodansha USA will publish the manga on July 11.

The original story continues in the series' third manga Twilight Out of Focus 3: Overlap ( Tasogare Out Focus overlap ), which released in Japan in August 2020. Kodansha USA will publish the manga on September 19.

The fourth manga, Twilight Out of Focus 4: The Evening Monologues ( Yoiyoi Monologue ) featuring a different story, shipped in Japan in June 2021. Kodansha USA will publish the manga in English on December 19.

The fifth and latest manga in the series, titled Twilight Out of Focus long take ( Tasogare Out Focus long take ), will release in Japan on July 12.