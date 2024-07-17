Twilight Out of Focus Boys-Love TV Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, Premiere

Image via Twilight Out of Focus anime's website ©じゃのめ・講談社／「黄昏アウトフォーカス」製作委員会

revealed on Wednesday that it will stream the English dub for the television anime of's manga series on Thursday.

Additional voices include Ethan Condon, Chase Kloza , Corey Wilder , and Mauricio Ortiz-Segura .

Samantha Herek is producing the dub . James Cheek is adapting the script. Neal Malley is the mixer, and Jamal Roberson is the engineer.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX on July 4 at 11:30 p.m. JST before airing on other networks. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Kodansha USA describes the story of the manga:

Film enthusiast Mao Tsuchiya and his lone wolf roommate Hisashi Otomo make three promises: ① That Mao will never tell anyone that Hisashi is gay and has a boyfriend,

② That Hisashi will never approach Mao “in that way,” and

③ That they'll respect each other's “private time.” The second-years' ground rules should ensure a peaceful life together in their dorm, but reality is never as simple as it seems in the movies, and some things are not so easily promised…

) is directing the anime at) is designing the characters while) is in charge of series scripts.

Ikusaburo Yamazaki is performing the opening theme song "Crank Up," and Amber's are performing the ending theme song "Unchain×Unchain."

The manga series launched in Kodansha 's Honey Milk digital BL magazine in 2019, and the compiled book volume was released in June that same year. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga digitally in March 2022, and physically in May 2023.

The second work in the series, a spinoff story titled Twilight Out of Focus 2: Afterimages in Slow Motion ( Zanzō Slow Motion ), shipped in Japan in July 2020. Kodansha USA published the manga in July 2023.

The original story continues in the series' third manga Twilight Out of Focus 3: Overlap ( Tasogare Outfocus overlap ), which released in Japan in August 2020. Kodansha USA published the manga last September.

The fourth manga, Twilight Out of Focus 4: The Evening Monologues ( Yoiyoi Monologue ) featuring a different story, shipped in Japan in June 2021. Kodansha USA published the manga in English on December 19.

The fifth and latest manga in the series, titled Twilight Out of Focus long take ( Tasogare Outfocus long take ), shipped in Japan in July 2023. Kodansha USA licensed Twilight Out of Focus 5: Long Take Part 1 and Twilight Out of Focus 6: Long Take Part 2 and will release them in fall 2024 and spring 2025, respectively.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)