ALA's Outsanding Comic Award for Adults Honors Atsushi Kaneko's Search and Destroy Manga

The American Library Association's (ALA) Graphic Novels & Comics Round Table (GNCRT) announced its 2025 Outstanding Comics Award for Adults, and it gave Honors in the "Series" category to Fantagraphics andExtra's (MSX) releases of all three volumes for's

Mangasplaining began serializing the manga in the Mangasplaining Extra (MSX) newsletter in August 2023. Paid subscribers to the newsletter can access the manga, and the company occasionally offers chapters for free to all subscribers. Fantagraphics and MSX began publishing the manga in print in July 2024.

Fantagraphics describes the manga:

This is a tale of rage. Rage against hypocrisy, injustice, exploitation, and the wrongs done to a child who grew into a righteous killer….Complete in three volumes, Search and Destroy transplants the vengeful action of Dororo from feudal Japan into a dystopian future where mercenary robots known as "creatures" serve the human elite and victimize the city's scrabbling, desperate masses. The violent death of one of these creatures connects an orphaned thief named Doro with a mysterious girl in a stinking animal hide that conceals deadly cybernetic implants. Who is this mysterious girl? How is she killing, one by one, the city's most twisted and powerful creatures? And why is she so angry?

Kaneko launched the series, based on Osamu Tezuka 's Dororo manga , in Micro Magazine Publishing Company's TezuComi magazine in October 2018. The manga had 18 chapters compiled into three compiled book volumes. The third and final volume shipped in Japan in March 2020.

Kaneko launched the EVOL manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Beam magazine in August 2020. The manga inspired a live-action adaptation show in 2023.

Digital Manga Publishing released two of six volumes of Kaneko's earlier manga Bambi and her Pink Gun in English in 2005. Kaneko's SOIL manga inspired a live-action television series in 2010. SOIL and Kaneko's Wet Moon have been nominated for Best Crime Comic at France's Angoulême International Comics Festival. Kaneko launched the Deathco manga in February 2014 and ended it in January 2018.

