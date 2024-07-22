Fantagraphics, MSX Publish Atsushi Kaneko's Search and Destroy Manga on July 23

©Atsushi Kaneko, Micro Magazine, Mangasplaining, Fantagraphics

Fantagraphics andExtra (MSX) will pubish the first volume of's manga on Tuesday.

Mangasplaining began serializing the manga in the Mangasplaining Extra (MSX) newsletter last August. Paid subscribers to the newsletter can access the manga, and the company will occasionally offer chapters for free to all subscribers. Fantagraphics originally planned to publish the manga in print in February.

Fantagraphics describes the manga:

This is a tale of rage. Rage against hypocrisy, injustice, exploitation, and the wrongs done to a child who grew into a righteous killer….Complete in three volumes, Search and Destroy transplants the vengeful action of Dororo from feudal Japan into a dystopian future where mercenary robots known as "creatures" serve the human elite and victimize the city's scrabbling, desperate masses. The violent death of one of these creatures connects an orphaned thief named Doro with a mysterious girl in a stinking animal hide that conceals deadly cybernetic implants. Who is this mysterious girl? How is she killing, one by one, the city's most twisted and powerful creatures? And why is she so angry?

Kaneko launched the series, based on Osamu Tezuka 's Dororo manga , in Micro Magazine Publishing Company's TezuComi magazine in October 2018. The manga had 18 chapters compiled into three compiled book volumes. The third and final volume shipped in Japan in March 2020.

