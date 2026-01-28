BookWalker Global Service Launches New Global English Store, LCP DRM System in February

New website acts as dedicated English content hub

Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global store announced on Tuesday that its new rebuilt website, app, and reader will launch in February. The company also announced it will introduce a new Lightweight Content Protection (LCP) DRM system, which will allow users to access purchases through LCP-compatible reading apps outside of BookWalker .

All English-language manga and light novels will move to the new BookWalker website and app, while Japanese content will remain on the existing website and app.

Existing users can complete a account migration process, which will allow points and libraries to transition to the new store.

BookWalker CEO Samuel Pinansky will host a livestream on YouTube on Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST to talk about the update and answer questions.

BookWalker Global changed in ownership from BookWalker Co., Ltd. to M12 Media LLC (formerly J-Novel Club LLC) in March 2025. BookWalker Co., Ltd. and J-Novel Club /M12 Media LLC are both Kadokawa Group companies.

BookWalker Global's announcement of the change in ownership stated that it "will not impact the current services." Customers "will continue to have access to [their] existing content, account details, and features without disruption." BookWalker Global told ANN in February 2025 there would be "no impact on the BookWalker Global Store and its operations as a result of the merger."

In February 2025, Dwango announced that BookWalker Co., Ltd.; Dwango ; and Kadokawa Connected would all merge, with Dwango becoming the surviving company, and BookWalker Co., Ltd. and Kadokawa Connected being dissolved. The merger took place in April 2025.

J-Novel Club confirmed with ANN that the name change to M12 Media LLC took place in February 2025, but the company is not changing the public-facing name of J-Novel Club . J-Novel Club also stated to ANN that nothing outside of the name of the company has changed.

Publisher Cross Infinite World ended its partnership with BookWalker Global due to the latter's change in ownership.

BookWalker Global announced last July that it would release over 300 volumes of manga titles published by Square Enix Manga & Books .

Kadokawa founded BookWalker Co, Ltd. in December 2005, and Kadokawa launched the BookWalker e-book store service in 2010. Kadokawa then launched BookWalker Global as an English webstore and app in 2014. The global service has more than 60,000 licensed manga, light novels, and audiobooks in English on offer. BookWalker Global also releases some manga as simulpub releases.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.