Himitsu no AiPri Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Title, Video, More Cast, April 6 Premiere

The official YouTube channel for the Himitsu no AiPri (Secret AiPri) mixed media work began streaming a new promotional video for the Himitsu no AiPri television anime's second season on Thursday. The video reveals the second season's April 6 television premiere date on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The new season is titled Himitsu no AiPri : Ring-hen (Ring Arc).

The anime's X (formerly Twitter ) account also revealed a new visual and more cast for the second season.

Image via Himitsu no AiPri anime's X/Twitter account © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

The new cast members include:

Eri Kitamura as Ring Clover



Image via Comic Natalie © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

Rio Tsuchiya as Julia Igarashi



Image via Comic Natalie © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

Rina Kawaguchi as Elle Rokudō



Image via Comic Natalie © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

Tatsuyuki Kobayashi as Subaru Nanaura



Image via Comic Natalie © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

Kirara Oomori as Otome Nanaura



Image via Comic Natalie © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

Momoka Terasawa as Vivi Hachioji



Image via Comic Natalie © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

Nagisa Saitō as Wako Sensei



Image via Comic Natalie © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

Pmarusama and Himari (voiced by Minori Fujidera ) will perform the new opening theme song "Ring Ring Ring feat. Himari," and Chō Tokimeki Sendenbu will perform the new ending theme song "Himitsu no Fufufu."

The first season premiered in April 2024 on TV Tokyo and five of its affiliates, and is still airing. The anime's tie-ins include arcade game machines and toys.

The first season starred Minori Fujidera as Himari, and Sae Hiratsuka as Mizuki. 17-year-old Fujidera won the franchise 's 10th-anniversary Next Seiyū Artist Audition in 2021, and made her voice-acting debut as Auru Omega in the previous Pretty Series television anime, Waccha PriMagi!

The Pretty Series began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise . The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.

The first anime season of Kiratto Pri☆Chan premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season then premiered in April 2019. The show's third season premiered in April 2020 and ended in May 2021. Crunchyroll added the anime to its catalog.

The Waccha PriMagi! TV anime premiered in October 2021, and its October 2022 finale marked the end of the franchise 's 11 and a half years of uninterrupted television anime broadcast history.