Pretty Series Franchise Ends 11.5 Years of Continuous TV Anime Airings With Waccha PriMagi! Finale

The staff of the Waccha PriMagi! anime confirmed on Sunday that the anime will end with its 51st episode ("Minna, Isshō ni PriMagi Shi yo!" or "Everyone, Let's PriMagi Together!") on October 9. With this series finale, the overall Pretty Series franchise will end 11 and a half years of uninterrupted television anime broadcast history.

Even though the franchise is "temporarily halting" the production of television anime, the accompanying Waccha PriMagi! arcade game is launching a new project titled Waccha PriMagi! Studio in November. A TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S representative told the Mantan Web site that the company wants to prepare for the franchise 's next launch.

TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S and syn Sophia launched the Pretty Series franchise with the Pretty Rhythm Mini-Skirt arcade game in July 2010, and then premiered the Pretty Rhythm Aurora Dream television anime in April 2011. The follow-up anime series Pretty Rhythm Dear My Future , Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live , Pretty Rhythm All Star Selection , PriPara , Idolland PriPara , Kiratto Pri☆Chan , and Waccha PriMagi! aired one after another. The franchise also spawned several films and the KING OF PRISM sub- franchise about male idols.

The Waccha PriMagi! series continues the franchise 's conceptual motifs of song, dance, and fashion, and it also adds the theme of magic. Middle-school first-year student Matsuri Hibino loves festivals, and she dreams of one day being able to star in "PriMagi," a magic-like form of stage entertainment borne from song, dance and fashion. That day arrives when the hyper-spirited, trouble-making magician Myamu arrives from the magical realm and scouts Matsuri for PriMagi. Together, the two compete with rivals to rise to the top of PriMagi.

The Waccha PriMagi! anime premiered in October 2021, and HIDIVE is streaming the series in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Scandinavia, Spain, and Portugal. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series, and it will release the show on home video.

Source: Mantan Web