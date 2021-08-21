Sentai Filmworks Licenses 8 Anime Including Kakegurui, Made in Abyss Season 2

Sentai Filmworks announced during its Sentai at Home virtual event on Friday that it has acquired eight more anime projects for release in 2021 or later.

Title: Drifting Dragons

Summary: The Quin Zaza airship sails the skies in pursuit of the deadliest (and tastiest) magical monsters in the blue: DRAGONS. While most people fear these scaly beasts, the crew of the Zaza specializes in bringing them down to earth to offer the world the medicine and food only dragons can provide. It's a tough living, and the price for failure is all too often death, but the rewards for success are riches immeasurable — not to mention the most delicious cuisine around!



Title: IRODUKU: The World in Colors

Release Format: Digital and Home Video

Release Territories: North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Scandinavia, Turkey, Spain, Portugal, and Latin America

Summary: Hitomi Tsukishiro may be the child of a family of witches, but after losing her ability to see color, she also lost her sense of magic. Nothing has been able to help her regain that gift — nothing until Hitomi's grandmother, that is, sends Hitomi back in time to the year 2018! There Hitomi meets her grandmother's younger self. She also discovers fascinating drawings of a young man named Yuito Aoi. The moment Hitomi lays eyes on his work, colors flood back into view. But why do his drawings have this effect on Hitomi, and for what purpose has her grandmother sent her so far back in time? As Hitomi's feelings for Yuito grow, she finds herself poised on the cusp of personal transformation, color and magic returning as she blossoms into the young woman she's meant to be.



Title: Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun , the second season of the Made in Abyss anime

Release Format: Digital and Home Video

Release Date: 2022

Release Territories: Worldwide excluding Asia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Middle East and North Africa

Summary: MADE IN ABYSS ' second season follows in the footsteps of its predecessor TV season and feature films by bringing audiences more of the stunning visuals, stellar writing and fascinating premise they have come to expect from this critically lauded production.



Title: Girls und Panzer das Finale – Part 2 and Girls und Panzer das Finale – Part 3 films

Release Format: Digital and Home Video

Release Territories: United States and Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Netherlands, Scandinavia, and Nordic countries

Summary: It's time to gear up for more earth shaking tankery action times two! In the next round of the Continuous Cup against BC Freedom Academy, the tide of battle turns on a dime, leaving the Oorai Girls Academy tank combat team scrambling for a leg up on the competition! And their next opponents in the tournament bracket, Chi-Ha-Tan Academy, are going to be even tougher. But the members of Oorai Girls Academy won't go down without a fight no matter what tactics are thrown their way. Prepare for more explosive thrills and heavy caliber irreverence with Girls und Panzer das Finale – Part 2 and Girls und Panzer das Finale – Part 3!



Title: Shikizakura

Release Format: Digital and Home Video

Release Date: Fall 2021 (Digital)

Release Territories: United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Scandinavia, Spain, and Portugal

Summary: Kakeru Miwa is an otherwise ordinary high school student, but a strange twist puts him on the front line in a supernatural battle against the menacing Oni. With the help of a fantastically powerful battle suit known as “Yoroi”, Kakeru joins an elite team that fights the monstrous Oni and defends humanity from otherworldly threats. The team is assigned to protect Oka Myojin, a shrine maiden who is prophesized to save the world, but she must perform a sacred ritual within Shikizakura , the horizon that connects the spiritual and physical world that lies somewhere amid the blooming cherry blossoms and the colorful autumn leaves. But in this world, the journey to destiny is hard-fought, winding and sometimes deadly.



Title: Waccha PriMagi!

Release Format: Digital and Home Video

Release Date: Fall 2021 (Digital)

Release Territories: United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Scandinavia, Spain, and Portugal

Summary: Matsuri Hibino spends her days in middle school dreaming about PriMagi, the sparkling stage show that combines song, dance and fashion with actual magic. She'd love to star in the PriMagi one day, and when the spirited troublemaker Myamu appears from another, magical world to scout Matsuri as her PriMagi partner, the pair takes to the stage to become the top stars of PriMagi hand in hand!



Title: Yuki Yuna is a Hero: The Great Mankai Chapter

Release Format: Digital and Home Video

Release Date: Fall 2021 (Digital)

Release Territories: United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Nordic countries, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, and Portugal

Summary: The magical girls of the Sanshu Middle School Hero Club have one goal: to make people smile whenever they can and to always help those in need. Through teamwork and the help of their magical powers, Yuna, Mimori, Fuu, Itsuki, Karin and Sonoko have vanquished deadly Vertexes, recovered a missing friend and balanced their lives as magical girls and regular middle school students. Now a new adventure begins, one that will test their skills and their bond as friends alike.



Sentai will also release seasons one and two of the Yuki Yuna Is a Hero anime and the Yuki Yuna is a Hero: Churutto! collection of anime shorts



Title: Kakegurui

Release Format: Home Video

Release Date: Q4 2021

Release Territories: United States, Canada, and Latin America

Summary: During daylight hours, an exclusive, elite private school prepares its illustrious students for careers in business, politics, and high society. But when darkness falls, the halls of this esteemed establishment transform into an underground gambling den where bright-eyed youngsters learn the timeless art of bluffing, backdoor dealings and social manipulation. In this school for the rich and elite, money is power, and the tyrant of the betting books rules with an iron fist. So when the beautiful Yumeko Jabami upsets the academy hierarchy with her voracious appetite for the thrill of the gamble, the entire student body mobilizes to send her house of cards tumbling down.

