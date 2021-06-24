Pretty Series Franchise Marks 10th Anniversary With Waccha PriMagi! TV Anime

The staff of TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S and syn Sophia 's Pretty Series franchise announced that a new television anime, Waccha Purimaji! (Waccha PriMagi!), will premiere in October to mark the franchise 's 10th anniversary. The accompanying arcade card game of the same name will debut this fall also.





The new series continues the franchise 's conceptual motifs of song, dance, and fashion, and it also adds the theme of magic. Middle-school first-year student Matsuri Hinoya loves festivals, and she dreams of one day being able to star in "PriMagi," a magic-like form of stage entertainment borne from song, dance and fashion. That day arrives when the hyper-spirited, trouble-making magician Myamu arrives from the magical realm and scouts Matsuri for PriMagi. Together, the two compete with rivals to rise to the top of PriMagi.

Chinatsu Hirose will play Matsuri Hinoya, and Riko Koike will play Myamu. In addition, the franchise is holding auditions with 1,500 applicants for cast members in the series.

Junichi Sato ( Sailor Moon , Ojamajo Doremi , Hugtto! Precure ) joins the franchise for the first time as the new anime's executive director, and Kōsuke Kobayashi ( Fairy Ranmaru , Idol Time PriPara chief director) is serving as the series director for the first time in the franchise at Tatsunoko Productions and Dongwoo A&E . Chi Man Park ( Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live ) is serving as chief director, and Fumi Tsubota is returning to the franchise after seven years to supervise the series scripts.

Yumi Nashimoto of syn Sophia is drafting the original character designs, and Sayaka Toda is adapting the designs for animation. Yoshihiro Otobe directs the CG. Hiromi Mizutani is composing the music, and Yukio Nagasaki is directing the sound.

The series will premiere in October on TV Tokyo 's network of six affiliates.

The Pretty Series began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise . The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.

The first anime season of Kiratto Pri☆Chan premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season then premiered in April 2019. The show's third season premiered in April 2020 and ended this past May. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Idolland PriPara , the smartphone app and anime based on the franchise , has been delayed from this past spring until this summer.

Source: Comic Natalie