PriPara Franchise Gets Idolland PriPara Smartphone App With New Streaming Anime

TV anime staff reunites for 1st new anime in 3 years

TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S and syn Sophia announced on Sunday that their PriPara franchise is inspiring the Idolland PriPara smartphone app, and the app will stream the franchise 's first new anime in three years. Both the app and the anime will launch next spring.





The "virtual idol life app" from developer syn Sophia lets users create their own custom characters in the PriPara theme park, where anyone can become an idol.

Makoto Moriwaki is returning from the various PriPara television anime series to direct the in-app anime at Tatsunoko Productions , and Michihiro Tsuchiya is also back to supervise the series scripts. In addition to the many returning staff members, Avex Pictures is once again producing the music.

The staff will announce more information about the app and anime every month.

The Pretty Series of projects began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise .

The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films. The last television series, Idol Time PriPara , aired from April 2017 to March 2018, and the crossover fillm PriPara & Kiratto Pri☆Chan: Kira Kira Memorial Live opened in May 2018.

Kiratto Pri☆Chan is the latest anime in the Pretty Series franchise , and the first anime season premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season premiered in April 2019, and the third season premiered on April 5.