Himitsu no AiPri TV Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st event devoted entirely to anime slated for January 25

Image via Himitsu no AiPri anime's X/Twitter account © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

Himitsu no AiPri

The "Pretty Series Crossing Live 2024" event announced on Saturday that production on a second season of the(Secret AiPri) television anime has been green-lit. In addition, the first event entirely dedicated towill happen on January 25 at Tokyo's

The first season starred Minori Fujidera as Himari, and Sae Hiratsuka as Mizuki. 17-year-old Fujidera won the franchise 's 10th-anniversary Next Seiyū Artist Audition in 2021, and made her voice-acting debut as Auru Omega in the previous Pretty Series television anime, Waccha PriMagi!

Jun'ichi Fujisaku ( Blood+ , DEEMO Memorial Keys , Loups=Garous - The Motion Picture ) and Kentaro Yamaguchi ( Beyblade Burst God , PuniRunes , Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z ) directed the first season at OLM and Dongwoo A&E, and Park Chi Man, Nam Sung Min, Choi Hun Cheol, and Shin Gi Chuel served as chief directors. Gigaemon Ichikawa ( A Galaxy Next Door , The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made , Kedama no Gonjiro ) was in charge of the series scripts, and Yuki Nagano designed the characters based on the original character concepts by syn Sophia 's Yumi Nashimoto ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Waccha PriMagi! ).

The first season premiered on April 7 at 10 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and five of its affiliates. The anime's tie-ins include arcade game machines and toys.

The Pretty Series began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise . The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.

The first anime season of Kiratto Pri☆Chan premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season then premiered in April 2019. The show's third season premiered in April 2020 and ended this past May. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Idolland PriPara , the smartphone app and anime based on the franchise , delayed the app from spring 2021 until this year.

The Waccha PriMagi! TV anime premiered on October 3, 2021, and its October 2022 finale marked the end of the franchise 's 11 and a half years of uninterrupted television anime broadcast history.

Source: Comic Natalie